Mal Webster

Barber Shop

Mal Webster
Mal Webster
  • Save
Barber Shop moustache movember
Download color palette

Yes, its getting closer to moustache month so I felt inspired to make a little barber shop logo. If you're able to spare a few dollars in November, I'd really appreciate it if you could kindly donate to my Movember page: http://mobro.co/MalWebster

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Mal Webster
Mal Webster
Hey there! Welcome to my mini portfolio!

More by Mal Webster

View profile
    • Like