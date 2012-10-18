Ryan Kallok

Made In Youngstown

Made In Youngstown
This was something I created just for fun. A Youngstown gift shop/information center liked it so much they decided to print it on shirts, mugs, stickers. Cool.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
