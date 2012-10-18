Balraj

iPhone 5 3D Models Giveaway

Hey guys,

To celebrate the launch of my new blog, I have decided to give away a FREE pair of 3D realistic iPhone 5 models! They are fully customisable so you can use your own images for the screen and background. Also I have included 1000 PNG images with varied angles for the non-3D players.

You can download the files on my new blog here.

Let me know what you think aswell :) The blog post explains everything you need to know.

Features include:

- 3ds Max, VBX, PNG, DWG formats
- High poly models with texture for detailed buttons and curves
- PC and MAC compatible
- 1000 different angles (PNG format) including close-ups, 360 rotations with varied angles
- 10 camera angles for each version within the 3ds Max scene file
- Simple setup – just place your screen image and background and hit render
- Standard default scaline renderer for compatibility
- Textures and scene lighting included as well as separate models
- PSD files for rapid screen and background replacement
- Optimised for retina display. Rendered images are 800 x 600 pixels for Dribbble shots
- Glossy reflections – how can you not have them?
- Even the back cover is textured
- Free licence. You can use it without any restrictions whatsoever.

Enjoy!

UPDATE

For additional compatibility for MAC, Cinema 4D and Modo users I have exported the iPhone 5 models as OBJ and DAE (OpenCOLLADA). The download link for the extended exported versions has been updated on my blog. Thanks @Diego Monzon for the suggestion :)

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
