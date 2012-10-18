iPhone 5 3D Models Giveaway

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
To celebrate the launch of my new blog, I have decided to give away a FREE pair of 3D realistic iPhone 5 models! They are fully customisable so you can use your own images for the screen and background. Also I have included 1000 PNG images with varied angles for the non-3D players.
You can download the files on my new blog here.
Let me know what you think aswell :) The blog post explains everything you need to know.
Features include:
- 3ds Max, VBX, PNG, DWG formats
- High poly models with texture for detailed buttons and curves
- PC and MAC compatible
- 1000 different angles (PNG format) including close-ups, 360 rotations with varied angles
- 10 camera angles for each version within the 3ds Max scene file
- Simple setup – just place your screen image and background and hit render
- Standard default scaline renderer for compatibility
- Textures and scene lighting included as well as separate models
- PSD files for rapid screen and background replacement
- Optimised for retina display. Rendered images are 800 x 600 pixels for Dribbble shots
- Glossy reflections – how can you not have them?
- Even the back cover is textured
- Free licence. You can use it without any restrictions whatsoever.
Enjoy!
UPDATE
For additional compatibility for MAC, Cinema 4D and Modo users I have exported the iPhone 5 models as OBJ and DAE (OpenCOLLADA). The download link for the extended exported versions has been updated on my blog. Thanks @Diego Monzon for the suggestion :)