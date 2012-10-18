Alfie Robles

PROJECT SARAM: PETRO

Part of a photography series where I try to depict my friend's "Persona" (That's where Saram comes from. It means 'Person' in Korean). You can see the rest here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.22609893557.32136.22143063557&type=1

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
