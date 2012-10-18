Olga Vasik

Happy Boy

Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy Boy illustration vector texture boy school brush
Download color palette

small part of illustration for furniture factory ad i'm working now

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Lettering, branding and type design. Available for freelance
Hire Me

More by Olga Vasik

View profile
    • Like