So last thursday I got a new idea for an app. So i built it. Went fast and only took 5 days. I even took my normal days off and worked on other stuff! This is a personal record for me :)

The app's tagline is "Payments Made Simple"... to give you a hint.

What you see here is a Screeny shot from safari.

There are no images used. It's pure CSS and the icons are curtosy of my Pictos Font Server :)

Checkout the video: http://cl.ly/172Z1p171k2q to see some of the fun animations touches I was able to add. The app even has custom CSS for the different iPhone orientations, which is great cuz I only have 1 interface for all devices! (i think some people refer to this as "responsive ;)

I'll more than likely be announcing this app tomorrow on The Industry Radio Show. You can listen live if you want: http://theindustry.cc/live

I'll post more info here on the Dribbbs tomorrow!

UPDATE: It's launched! https://spacebox.io