🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So last thursday I got a new idea for an app. So i built it. Went fast and only took 5 days. I even took my normal days off and worked on other stuff! This is a personal record for me :)
The app's tagline is "Payments Made Simple"... to give you a hint.
What you see here is a Screeny shot from safari.
There are no images used. It's pure CSS and the icons are curtosy of my Pictos Font Server :)
Checkout the video: http://cl.ly/172Z1p171k2q to see some of the fun animations touches I was able to add. The app even has custom CSS for the different iPhone orientations, which is great cuz I only have 1 interface for all devices! (i think some people refer to this as "responsive ;)
I'll more than likely be announcing this app tomorrow on The Industry Radio Show. You can listen live if you want: http://theindustry.cc/live
I'll post more info here on the Dribbbs tomorrow!
UPDATE: It's launched! https://spacebox.io