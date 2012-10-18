Emily Holt

Pendants

Emily Holt
Emily Holt
Hire Me
  • Save
Pendants pendants texture for fun etsy
Download color palette

Sometimes you just have to make something ridiculously happy.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Emily Holt
Emily Holt
One-woman studio out of Dallas, Texas.
Hire Me

More by Emily Holt

View profile
    • Like