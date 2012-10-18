Corinne Ducusin

Bloodmouth

Corinne Ducusin
Corinne Ducusin
  • Save
Bloodmouth hand lettering graphite drawing
Download color palette

Bloodmouth is supposed to be an insult used by vegans (primarily on Tumblr, I believe) against meat eaters. Unfortunately for them, we have lovingly adopted this label.

This'll be converted to vectors and added to a portrait I'm currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Corinne Ducusin
Corinne Ducusin

More by Corinne Ducusin

View profile
    • Like