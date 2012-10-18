Victor Vasquez

Heavy Pedal Worldwide Cycling Jersey

Heavy Pedal Worldwide Cycling Jersey
Here is the Flying tiger kit I did for Heavy Pedal. The kit is based on the old military planes with the painted the tigers and sharks on the side. What's scarier than getting chased down by a Flying Tiger??? The whole kit can be viewed here http://www.theheavypedal.com/blog/2012/10/16/flying-tigers-kit-presale-is-live-2/

Heavy Pedal Worldwide
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
