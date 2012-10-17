Nicklesh Soni

Music Magic

Music Magic lettering ink sketch rough
Sometimes good music can feel like magic. Looking to develop this into a gig poster for kicks. Inspired by The Magician's Magic Tape 16 http://goo.gl/aEWzN.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
