Gary Jin

Georgetown SPACE LAW "Mission Patch"

Gary Jin
Gary Jin
  • Save
Georgetown SPACE LAW "Mission Patch" branding identity law logo space star emblem patch university
Download color palette

"Mission patch" for the Space Law club at Georgetown Law: Georgetown Hoyas bulldog wearing a space helmet on top a field of stars. Center Hoyas logo can be used independently of the "mission patch".

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Gary Jin
Gary Jin

More by Gary Jin

View profile
    • Like