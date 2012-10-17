Derek Giromini

vanity logo sketches

Derek Giromini
Derek Giromini
  • Save
vanity logo sketches
Download color palette

Put in some quality idea time on the train home as I was without my iPhone. Maybe I should make a habit of this. Hmmmmmm...

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Derek Giromini
Derek Giromini

More by Derek Giromini

View profile
    • Like