PJ McCormick

Logo in progress

PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick
  • Save
Logo in progress logo brand power eye
Download color palette

This is very much a work-in-progress--there's a lot of work to be done smoothing out the rough edges and finessing details--but any feedback / critique at this point would still be greatly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick

More by PJ McCormick

View profile
    • Like