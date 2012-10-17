Jolene Lai

Dance of the magpies

Dance of the magpies dolls puppets ballet ballerina acrobats railings painting oil canvas allegory harlequin figurative art realism fairytale folklore soldier nutcracker bird magpie illustrative fine art
oil on canvas | 30 by 24 in
A new piece I've created for my first solo 'Allegory', happening this 6th of Nov at Galerie Sogan & Art, Singapore.

