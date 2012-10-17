Caspian Ievers

Sketches

Caspian Ievers
Caspian Ievers
Hire Me
  • Save
Sketches
Download color palette

Concepts for a logo. Left or right?

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Caspian Ievers
Caspian Ievers
Design and Art Direction at KISSLabs🇳🇿
Hire Me

More by Caspian Ievers

View profile
    • Like