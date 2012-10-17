Randall Lynton

Argh, Indians attacked my wagon!

Argh, Indians attacked my wagon!
Abandoned wagon created for an advertising job. Hand-crafted from balsa wood, wire and fabric. The sunburnt grass is made from a doormat and the rabbit is sculpted using fimo. Note the little arrows which adorn the top of the coach. Watch out for indians!

http://www.randalllynton.com/work/print/landcorp/

