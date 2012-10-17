Ashan Jay

Event Calendar Vintage skin concept

Ashan Jay
Ashan Jay
  • Save
Event Calendar Vintage skin concept calendar vintage skin event calendar
Download color palette

This is a new skin concept I am planning to implement with the event calendar wordpress plugin. Let me know your thoughts.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Ashan Jay
Ashan Jay

More by Ashan Jay

View profile
    • Like