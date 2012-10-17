Linevoy

Japanese Linear Version Study

Japanese Linear Version Study girl woman spike beauty graphic novel character development line line art science fiction black and white graphic graphic style sexy
Another iteration of Akira! This image utilizes illustrator line style graphic as a heavy-line-graphic interpretation. This version allows me to explore a style of my graphic novel final 'look.' Any feedback is welcome.

