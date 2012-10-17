Kayla Adams

The Holidays are almost here....

Kayla Adams
Kayla Adams
Hire Me
  • Save
The Holidays are almost here....
Download color palette

Starting on colors for the holiday campaign.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Kayla Adams
Kayla Adams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kayla Adams

View profile
    • Like