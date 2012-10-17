Ryan Coughlin

Something fun

Something fun ui interface graph bar chart health data visualize
Working on something fun. Visualizing health data based on a users input. This will compare 2 sets of metrics. Still ironing out the wrinkles!

Cleaned up rebound coming tonight!

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
