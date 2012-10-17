Cole Bemis

Just An Idea... (YouTube Replacement Icon)

Cole Bemis
Cole Bemis
  • Save
Just An Idea... (YouTube Replacement Icon) youtube ios app icon play photoshop psd
Download color palette

Just an idea for the YouTube iOS icon. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Cole Bemis
Cole Bemis

More by Cole Bemis

View profile
    • Like