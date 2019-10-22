Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Canna bull

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Canna bull branding akdesain logo design logo design illustration creative negative space cannabis design strong buffalo animal bull cannabis logo cannabis canna
Download color palette

Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like