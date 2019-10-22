Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Bugis traditional clothes

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Bugis traditional clothes logo design branding logo illustration creative negative space traditional makassar fashion wedding dara daeng bugis
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like