Cody Saya

"B" (no. 2 of 26)

Cody Saya
Cody Saya
  • Save
"B" (no. 2 of 26)
Download color palette

One Letter in a series of what will eventually be 26 total. So far I have managed to get through 12 of them, each with their own unique story and aesthetic. Really just a project done out of my love for hand-lettering and typography.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Cody Saya
Cody Saya

More by Cody Saya

View profile
    • Like