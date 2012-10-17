GraphicRiver - Trick Or Treat Halloween Flyer

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This Flyer is an exclusive product by Lhex Martinez. Use this template to customize and adapt to any halloween event. A impactful, modern and creative template that will make your costume party a memorable event!
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/trick-or-treat-halloween-flyer/3223154?ref=lhexificator
- Fully editable
- Fully layered
- Easy customization using Layer Comps
- Generate 4 different Flyer Looks
- Includes Guidelines in .PSD File
- Includes 4 Color Styles
- Includes Trim Marks and Bleed to 0.197” / 5.0 mm
- Print Size: 4”x6” / 10.16×15.24 cm
- 1200×1800 pixels
- Photoshop Version: CS4 or higher
- High Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
Content in Main File
1 PSD File [All in One]
1 Help File in TXT format
Free Fonts Used
- Fighting Spirit: http://www.dafont.com/fighting-spirit-tbs.font
- Big Noodle Titling: http://www.dafont.com/bignoodle-titling.font