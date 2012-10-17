Mert Gutav ✪

Gesture Icons

Mert Gutav ✪
Mert Gutav ✪
  • Save
Gesture Icons gesture icon finger tap iphone ipad
Download color palette

My new icon set is about fingers.
I will be published soon and of course it's going to be FREE :D

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Mert Gutav ✪
Mert Gutav ✪

More by Mert Gutav ✪

View profile
    • Like