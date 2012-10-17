Derrick Kempf

I Am Enough - Daily Truth

Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Hire Me
  • Save
I Am Enough - Daily Truth i am enough daily truth truth typography
Download color palette

I had great idea to increase my shots as well and spend some time doing a daily/weekly/regular affirmation, as well as designed piece with typography. Trying to keep it simple and to the point since the content is what matters. Maybe I'll increase the detail in these as time goes on. For now, this is enough.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Derrick Kempf

View profile
    • Like