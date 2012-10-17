Mc Baldassari

Welcome to my world 2

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Welcome to my world 2 illustration art ink color eyes flowers mechanic feathers
Download color palette

Close up on a piece I had lot of fun to draw. Will be available on my website soon.

2a19f5f26753c36ae6e0bfa603628dc0
Rebound of
Welcome to my world!
By Mc Baldassari
View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like