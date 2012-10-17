Ruven Casas

GraphicRiver - Retro Glam Party Flyer

Ruven Casas
Ruven Casas
  • Save
GraphicRiver - Retro Glam Party Flyer 80s boombox disco drinks event exclusive flyer girls glam glamour ladies martini microphone music new night old old school pin up print retro rose stars style vintage vinyl woman
Download color palette

This Flyer is an exclusive product by Lhex Martinez. Use this template to customize and adapt to any retro event. A clean and stylish template that evokes the best years of the old school!

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/retro-glam-party-flyer/3056457?ref=lhexificator

- Fully editable
- Fully layered
- Easy customization using Layer Comps
- Generate 4 different Flyer Looks
- Includes Guidelines in .PSD File
- Includes 4 Color Styles
- Includes Trim Marks and Bleed to 0.197” / 5.0 mm
- Print Size: 4”x6” / 10.16×15.24 cm
- 1200×1800 pixels
- Photoshop Version: CS4 or higher
- High Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK

Content in Main File
1 PSD File [All in One]
1 Gradient Preset – GRD File
1 Layer Style – ASL File
1 Help File in TXT format

Free Fonts Used
- Lobster: http://www.dafont.com/lobster.font
- Big Noodle Titling: http://www.dafont.com/bignoodle-titling.font

Ruven Casas
Ruven Casas

More by Ruven Casas

View profile
    • Like