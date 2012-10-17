Derrick Kempf

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Re-Work

Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Hire Me
  • Save
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Re-Work the parsons foundation logo re-design flower non-profit
Download color palette

Re-working the Parsons Foundation logo to accommodate the name change. One of many.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Derrick Kempf

View profile
    • Like