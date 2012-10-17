Luis Febles

Streetsense Filtering Feature

Currently redesigning www.streetsense.com and adding a filtering system to their broker listings section. You'll notice the three pins representing different views (thumbnail, map, list) at the bottom of the website as a fixed element.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
