James Olstein

Bird business card 1

James Olstein
James Olstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Bird business card 1 illustration birds portlandia
Download color palette

These are for a co-worker's business card, she's a Portlandia fan.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
James Olstein
James Olstein
Editorial Illustrator Paid work inquiries only.
Hire Me

More by James Olstein

View profile
    • Like