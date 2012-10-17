Kevin O'Connor

Anagram Business Card Concept

Anagram Business Card Concept business card spot uv
A weird 100% spot uv card back I was trying out. I kind of like how strange and unexpected it is. I printed the test with overnightprints.com so the pattern on both the front and back did not show up well but I still like it conceptually.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
