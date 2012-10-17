Rehabs Print Promo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A print piece with a promo for addiction recovery brands that was handed out at a recovery conference a few weeks ago. The front, back, and landing page were designed a cohesive conversion beast. You can check out the landing page at rehabs.com/promo. It's a pretty expected page format but its working well.