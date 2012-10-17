Sarah Mick

UI Dropdown

Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick
  • Save
UI Dropdown ui design web mobile interface gui sarah mick designer
Download color palette

A pink dropdown that I just realized kinda matches Dribbble.
For a personal project! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick

More by Sarah Mick

View profile
    • Like