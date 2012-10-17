Jorge R Canedo Estrada

Birth: 1

Jorge R Canedo Estrada
Jorge R Canedo Estrada
  • Save
Birth: 1 cel design birth
Download color palette

some styleframes for a cool cel animation I have in mind...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Jorge R Canedo Estrada
Jorge R Canedo Estrada

More by Jorge R Canedo Estrada

View profile
    • Like