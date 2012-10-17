Drew Templeton

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey illustration monkey
Meet Brass Monkey, a sophisticated, well-traveled gentlemonkey.

The start of the mascot for one of our new restaurant concepts, Little Market.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
