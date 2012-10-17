Jochem Nabuurs

Accordion

Jochem Nabuurs
Jochem Nabuurs
  • Save
Accordion accordion clean toggle
Download color palette

An accordion that expands/collapses when pressed.
Icons will be color-animated.

Maybe change the + sign into a - sign when active?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Jochem Nabuurs
Jochem Nabuurs

More by Jochem Nabuurs

View profile
    • Like