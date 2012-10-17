Michael G. Kelly

Game - Map w Assets "Rough"

Michael G. Kelly
Michael G. Kelly
  • Save
Game - Map w Assets "Rough" art direction games
Download color palette

Art direction for "Desert Phase" of ios game "Desert Tycoon" I placed the assets and characters on a rough map for a first pass at the over all look and feel.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Michael G. Kelly
Michael G. Kelly

More by Michael G. Kelly

View profile
    • Like