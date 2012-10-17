Jason Pamental

Linotype the Film Screening Poster

Jason Pamental
Jason Pamental
Hire Me
  • Save
Linotype the Film Screening Poster typography linotype
Download color palette

I designed this poster to commemorate the screening of the Linotype movie in Providence. Had good fun working with Dan Wood. Combination of polymer plate, hot metal and wood type.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Jason Pamental
Jason Pamental
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jason Pamental

View profile
    • Like