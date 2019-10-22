Dark Mode - Salesla Dashboard - Mobile Screen - Amazon Sellers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Guys! This is how our dark theme would look for our upcoming Salesla product for Amazon sellers. It’s gonna be live pretty soon, so stay tuned. It’s already in production. I will share more shots afterwards.
Check attachments for these single shots in @2x formats.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖