Mike Jansen

Playification redesign for followmy.tv

Mike Jansen
Mike Jansen
  • Save
Playification redesign for followmy.tv redesign webdesign design
Download color palette

I had to redesign a website, focussing on the playification of the site (or an action/process), I decided to let the user earn a room with the selected series as theme. The more episodes one has watched, the more the setting will grow towards the series (background, elements, wallpapers, anything)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Mike Jansen
Mike Jansen

More by Mike Jansen

View profile
    • Like