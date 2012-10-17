Benjamin Hasson

Benjamin Hasson
Benjamin Hasson
Texas Tribune Festival crest pattern isometric ribbon vignette
The final outcome of the main branding for The Texas Tribune Festival. I got a lot of good feedback at the festival itself. Ironically, the Austin gay pride parade was happening that same weekend, so the color scheme was more appropriate than I imagined...

TxTribFest12 Crest
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
