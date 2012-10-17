Clay Cauley

12 Days Of ...

12 Days Of ... christmas lights promo website design
A promotion for a site I am working on for Christmas.

My first time doing Christmas lights and messing around with trying to make them look like glass. Still got some work to do, so if anyone has any ideas on how to make them look better please let me know.

BTW, when this goes live, there will be lots of prizes, so you will want to enter :-)

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
