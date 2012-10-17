Jochem Nabuurs

layered menu layered menu menu navigation layered navigation gray black and white rounded corners rounded
My first shot on dribbble. WhooHoo! Thank you so much, bram jetten, for inviting me!

I'm just getting in to the designing stuff, and hope you guys can help me get better by giving valuable feedback.

This is my shot at a layered menu for a website I'm creating. On item hover, the text turns red and if there is a sub menu, a new menu will fold out. Text color change will be animated too, so the transition is more fluid.

