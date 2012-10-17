Andrés Max

The New Ideaware
Today we're happy to announce our new website and image! Check it out at http://ideaware.co and our launch post at http://bit.ly/WnoGSE .

Let us know what you think, or any suggestions you may have in the comments.

Hope you like!

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
