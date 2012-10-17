Bart Sleddens

Minolta

Minolta minolta illustration camera retro shutter analogue photography
Thought I take shot at drawing my (current) favorite analogue camera: the Minolta XG9. Perhaps ill give the lens another try in the future.

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
