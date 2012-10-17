Michael Shanks

iOS Radar Icons

new icon for the set, as always all vector :)

wanted to try something a little different and was watching the TV last night and seen a radar and decided to try and make one.

the original iOS Icon Pack will have this icon added along with the 2 Zipper icons.

there is also a x2 version for your viewing pleasure

as normal any feedback is welcome :)

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
