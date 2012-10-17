Jesus

South Florida Dribbble Meet
Without further ado, announcing the official, SFL DRIBBBLE MEETUP on Wednesday, November 7th, 2012 - 7pm at Wake Interactive studios.

@Wake Interactive will be providing a location.

More info and RSVP here:
http://www.meetup.com/South-Florida-Dribbble-Meetup/

Posted on Oct 17, 2012
