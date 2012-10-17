Stas Polyakov

Coder

Stas Polyakov
Stas Polyakov
  • Save
Coder corrections coding trouble
Download color palette

Russian (css/html) coder, is always a trouble. Red color as it should be.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2012
Stas Polyakov
Stas Polyakov

More by Stas Polyakov

View profile
    • Like